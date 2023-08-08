Land grab: Gov Sule sets up committee to probe traditional rulers

Nasarawa State government has set up a committee to investigate traditional rulers over alleged grab of land belonging to some Tiv farmers in the…

Nasarawa State government has set up a committee to investigate traditional rulers over alleged grab of land belonging to some Tiv farmers in the Southern Senatorial Zone of the state.

It would be recalled that the Tiv Youths Movements (TYM) wrote an appeal to the Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule on July 28, 2023.

After receiving the petition, he directed the state Ministry of Justice to urgently investigate the issue with the aim of proffering a lasting solution to the persistent farmers and herders crisis in the state.

A letter signed by the Chairman of the committee and the Director of Law Reform, Research and Statistics, William Akika, and obtained by Daily Trust in Lafia on Monday appealed to both parties to remain calm as the state government is on top of the matter.

