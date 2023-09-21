TETFund engages stakeholders to improve intervention in tertiary institution

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has organised a two-day sensitisation workshop for desk officers from beneficiary higher institutions on improving its intervention programmes in…

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has organised a two-day sensitisation workshop for desk officers from beneficiary higher institutions on improving its intervention programmes in the Northeast zone.

Declaring the workshop open in Gombe, the Executive Secretary of the TETFund, Architect Sonny Echono, said the workshop aimed at bridging the gaps between the agency and the beneficiary institutions on procedures and processes regarding all their intervention lines.

Represented by Assistant Director, Strategic Planning and Development, Dr Yusuf Gamawa, the executive secretary explained that the TETFund engaged the desk officers because of the significant roles they played in the implementation of the Fund’s programmes and process.

Dr Echono said it was expected that the desk officers of the institutions would be fully equipped and knowledgeable about the guidelines and mandates of TETFund to help achieve successful implementation of its intervention programmes in their respective institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...