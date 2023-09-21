Police arrest bomb manufacturers in C/River

The anti-cultism and kidnapping squad (Dragon Squad) of the Cross River State Police Command has uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Osomba community in Akampka…

The anti-cultism and kidnapping squad (Dragon Squad) of the Cross River State Police Command has uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Osomba community in Akampka LGA.

The operation took place Wednesday morning on the orders of the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Gyogon Grimah.

The command disclosed that nine suspects, including bomb makers, were arrested and remote controlled IEDs, detonators, other explosive devices, several automatic weapons, dozens of locally-made double barrels guns and pistols recovered.

Sources said most guns and weapons used by gangsters and other criminals in the state to terrorise the citizens might be fabricated in the factory.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Irene Ugbo, said the nine suspects included a notorious robbery suspect simply identified as Orok Etim, alias Gowon.

