Terrorists hiding under thick forests to evade death, NAF laments

The Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday lamented that the “remnant terrorists” disturbing the peace of the North East zone of the country have continued to seek cover under the thick vegetation to evade being killed by the airstrikes.

It said the tactics of hiding under the thick forests by terrorists to evade being detected by the air troops and other security agencies attached to Operation Hadin Kai has added more work for the personnel during the operations.

The spokesman of NAF, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement Wednesday night, said despite the terrorists’ tactics, about eight terrorists were killed at Baranga Village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to him, the terrorists were neutralised when troops of Operation Hadin Kai went on an armed reconnaissance mission, adding that the recent offensive onslaught against the adversaries has deterred them from attacking innocent Nigerians in the zone.

He explained, “In furtherance of the sustained onslaught against the remnant of terrorists in the Northeast, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai, while on armed reconnaissance mission took out a gun truck with about 8 terrorists at Baranga Village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, earlier today, 20 September 2023.

“The opportunity strike, which presented itself unexpectedly, occurred when two armed terrorists on a motorcycle along an active track were trailed. After sighting the aircraft, the terrorists took cover under a thick vegetation.

“Upon engaging the vegetation cover, a gun truck with 8 terrorists suddenly appeared, speeding off to evade the attack. Subsequently, the gun truck was engaged and destroyed, thus eliminating the terrorists.

“Remnants of terrorists in the Northeast continue to seek the covers of thick forests and vegetation to evade being detected by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.

“This strike is yet again a clear indication of the commitment of the AFN towards ensuring terrorists find it difficult to randomly roam about freely attacking law-abiding Nigerians.”

