News

TETFund approves N130m to strengthen skills acquisition for polytechnic

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N130 million as an intervention for polytechnics in its 2023 intervention line geared toward reinvigorating skills acquisition…

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N130 million as an intervention for polytechnics in its 2023 intervention line geared toward reinvigorating skills acquisition in polytechnics across the country.

Director of Infrastructure of the Fund, Malam Buhari Mika’Ilu, said this at the TETFund/ National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) sensitisation workshop on the 2023 Zonal Intervention on Skills for Rectors and Directors of Skills in Beneficiary Polytechnics in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The sum of N130million only allocated to each polytechnic has the main focus of procurement, installation, testing, training and commissioning of relevant training materials,’’ he said.

Mika’Ilu said that the intervention was to consolidate the efforts of the NBTE in increasing the capacities of polytechnics to deliver on their mandate.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, charged rectors of polytechnics to explore innovative approaches to skills development and devise effective solutions that would enhance the quality and relevance of technical education in the institutions.

Similarly, the executive secretary of NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje, said the N130 million given to polytechnics in the 2023 intervention line would be used for  upgrading facilities for skills training, especially as about 10 skills had been identified.

 

