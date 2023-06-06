Senate presidency: Group faults Ndume over remarks on Yari’s merit

A development and leadership group under the auspices of Concerned Citizens for Good Leadership and Sustainable Development Initiative (CCGLDDi) has condemned the alleged statement made…

A development and leadership group under the auspices of Concerned Citizens for Good Leadership and Sustainable Development Initiative (CCGLDDi) has condemned the alleged statement made by Senator Ali Ndume against the aspiration of Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari to the senate presidency, that Yari’s only qualification to be the Senate President is his money.

The national secretary of the group, Danasabe Suleiman Kakanda, who made this known at a press briefing in Abuja, said the group had drummed its support to Senator Yari for senate president, describing him as the best candidate for the position.

Kakanda said that such a statement was not true and that Senator Yari remains the best candidate to lead the Senate to greater heights and unite every member of the red chamber because he has what it takes to become a Senate President.

He said, “Looking at Senator Yari’s antecedents, he was a former legislator, former governor and former chairman of the governors’ forum and former state secretary of the party (ANPP), and a former national financial secretary of the party. All these are enough to qualify him to become Senate President.’’

