Kaduna gov’ship: Ashiru, PDP to calI 25 witnesses against Uba Sani

Counsel to the lead petitioner, Mohammed Isah Ashiru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Katung (SAN), has told the election petition tribunal in Kaduna State that he would bring before it 25 witnesses to testify against the declaration of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sani as winner of the poll but Ashiru with his party is contesting his victory at the tribunal.

At the pre-hearing of the petition before the tribunal yesterday, the lead counsel to Ashiru and PDP, Samuel Atung (SAN), told the 3-man panel led by Justice Victor O. Oviawe that the petitioner might field a star witness for the rest of the witnesses when the hearing proper commenced.

However, counsels to the 1st respondent, INEC, Alhassan A. Umar (SAN), said they would call five witnesses.

The 2nd respondent, Governor Sani, led by Sanusi Musa (SAN), said they have 18 witnesses, but, “we will subpoena 15.”

The 3rd respondent, APC, led by Mohammed Sani Katu (SAN), said they would present three witnesses, but, “we will subpoena three others, making it six witnesses.”

The chairman of the panel, Justice Victor Oviawe, after extensive deliberations, allotted seven minutes to examination-in-chief, 12 minutes to cross-examination, while three minutes were allotted for re-examination of the witnesses.

The court adjourned the case until June 15, 2023 for continued pre-hearing of the matter.

