Terrorists, soldier killed in gun duel

At least three notorious terrorists disturbing the peace of Udowa General Area of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been killed by the troops of the Nigerian Army on “operation clear terrorists” mission.

Daily Trust reports that following an order by the military high command to clear terrorists across the country, troops attached to different operations in the theatres continued to launch offensive against the adversaries.

According to the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, troops of 2 Battalion, while acting on actionable intelligence on Tuesday, staged an ambush against marauding terrorists where three of them were neutralised after a fierce gun duel.

Nwachukwu, a Brigadier-General, while showing the pictures of the neutralised enemies to journalists in Abuja, also disclosed that one of the soldiers who was part of the operation paid the supreme price during the encounter.

He stated, “During the operations, troops neutralised three insurgents in a fierce fire fight, while others escaped in disarray.

“Troops recovered from the fleeing insurgents, a bandolier containing 111 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one AK 47 magazine, 2 motorcycles, one set of high frequency communication radio and 2 mobile phones. Sadly one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter.”

Speaking further, Nwachukwu said in another operation on the same day, troops of 1 Brigade on a stop and search operation intercepted a suspected ammunition courier in Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara State.

He added, “A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was on a mission to deliver ammunition to a Bandit leader named Gishiri.

“The vigilant troops recovered a bag containing 224 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one mobile phone and the sum of N4,000 from the courier.”

The army spokesman said the suspect was in custody undergoing further investigations.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that a notorious Boko Haram terrorists’ commander, identified as Bulama Bukar surrendered to troops of 5 Brigade in Gubio during another operation in the North East theatre.

He stated, “The surrendered terrorist was the commander of the BHT Camp Tapkin Chad at Gilima village in Abadam LGA of Borno state. Items recovered from the surrendered terrorist include one AK 47 rifle, 5 magazines, 44 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one magazine carrier jacket, one knife, one motorcycle and the sum of N23,500.00. The suspect is currently undergoing profiling sessions.”

