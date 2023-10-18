Senate confirms Olukoyede, Hammajoda as EFCC chair, secretary 

The Senate has confirmed Mr Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the chairman and secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The…

The Senate has confirmed Mr Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the chairman and secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The red chamber also confirmed the appointment of Mrs Halima Shehu as the National Coordinator and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIP).

They were confirmed following their screening on the floor of the Senate during Wednesday’s plenary.

Olukoyede, in his presentation, promised to be impartial in fighting corruption.

“The EFCC mandates don’t discriminate. Whether you are in ruling or opposition parties, we will chase you when you commit financial crime,” he said.

