Terrorism: NAFDAC partners counter-terrorism centre to fight drug abuse

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Counter-terrorism Centre (NCTC) have committed to continue to work together to combat the menace of drug abuse, alcoholism, and misuse of chemicals.

A statement Sunday by the resident media consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola said the two agencies made the commitment when the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye led a delegation on a visit to the NCTC headquarters in Abuja.

She said the visit was to strengthen the working partnership between the two agencies which have similar interests including the fight against drug abuse, chemical misuse and alcoholism which have been identified as major contributors to acts of terrorism.

The National Coordinator of NCTC, Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa said, “This is the right time for the two agencies to review previous activities and to also re-strategize and inform the new government on areas that needed further push; whether it is policy push or strategy categorization of plans.”

