Tems to perform on The Tonight Show

Grammy-winning artist Tems is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The Nigerian superstar will showcase her newly released single ‘Love Me Jeje’, which samples the classic hit by Seyi Sodimu featuring Shaffy Bello.

This appearance marks Tems’ second on the show; her first was in 2021, when she performed the award-winning hit ‘Essence’ with Wizkid.

Her upcoming performance is part of the promotion for her debut album, ‘Born in the Wild,’ scheduled for release on June 7, 2024. In anticipation of her album, Tems has released the singles ‘Me & U’, ‘Not An Angel’, and ‘Love Me Jeje’, and has been featured on ‘No. 1’ from Tyla’s debut album.