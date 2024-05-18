✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Entertainment

Tems to perform on The Tonight Show

Grammy-winning artist Tems is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 20, 2024.  The Nigerian superstar will showcase her…

tems
tems
    By .

Grammy-winning artist Tems is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 20, 2024. 

The Nigerian superstar will showcase her newly released single ‘Love Me Jeje’, which samples the classic hit by Seyi Sodimu featuring Shaffy Bello. 

This appearance marks Tems’ second on the show; her first was in 2021, when she performed the award-winning hit ‘Essence’ with Wizkid. 

Her upcoming performance is part of the promotion for her debut album, ‘Born in the Wild,’ scheduled for release on June 7, 2024. In anticipation of her album, Tems has released the singles ‘Me & U’, ‘Not An Angel’, and ‘Love Me Jeje’, and has been featured on ‘No. 1’ from Tyla’s debut album.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories