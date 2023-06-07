Lawan: I’m not bothered Senate under my watch was tagged rubber stamp

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday said he was not bothered that the 9th National Assembly under his leadership was tagged rubber stamp assembly. He…

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday said he was not bothered that the 9th National Assembly under his leadership was tagged rubber stamp assembly.

He stated this at an interactive session Senate Press Corps at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Lawan said despite misgivings by some Nigerians over the cordial relationship with the executive, 112 bills out of those passed by the 9th parliament were assented to by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the unity of purpose and understanding of the two arms of government made it possible for the National Assembly to achieve so much.

Lawan said, “The relationship between us and the executive has been described in so many ways. But everything has a price. If you don’t do well, it has a price but this National Assembly, no matter what anybody will call it, we did what we could to help the executive.

“We changed the budget cycle and to the glory of God we passed the budget before the end of December. It makes us feel proud. Former President Buhari assented to 112 bills. Some have come to reform our economy, the petroleum industry and the electoral process.

“We have done so many things in good ways and make our people happy, but as humans we must have done somethings that Nigerians don’t like, but on the whole, we did our work well. I am not bothered that the Senate under my watch was called rubber stamp.”

Lawan also decried the high level of turnover of the members of the National Assembly after every election cycle, saying it is not good for institutional memory.

“If wishes were horses, I would have loved that the turn over of lawmakers will be minimal. Each time, 70% are dropped, capacity development would start all over again, but that’s the choice of Nigerians,” he added.

