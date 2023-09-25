Taraba Gov: Ishaku emptied the treasury before handing over to me

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has revealed that he inherited empty treasury from his predecessor, Darius Ishaku. Kefas stated this on Monday while declaring…

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has revealed that he inherited empty treasury from his predecessor, Darius Ishaku.

Kefas stated this on Monday while declaring open a five-day workshop on professional development for secretaries in ministry, departments and agencies (MDAs) in Jalingo, the state capital.

Kefas, who was represented by the state head of civil service, Mrs. Suzie Nathan, said despite the challenge, his administration had been paying workers their monthly salaries as at when due.

“l inherited an empty treasury from my predecessor Darius Ishaku, l met nothing in the treasury for my administration to start governance of the state.”

“Despite the challenging financial situation I met on ground, I made sure that employees are paid their salaries as when due, We also prioritize o payment of pension, and we have also enrolled retiree who were not receiving their pension,” the governor said.

Kefas announced that the state government would soon conduct a thorough biometric data capture to know the actual work force of the state civil service.

He assured that talented young men and women would soon be employed in a transparent manner. while all workers due for promotion would be promoted to their next grade levels.

