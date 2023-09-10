JUST IN: Housewife gunned down in Husband’s presence in Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a housewife and wounded her husband in Jalingo, Taraba state capital. Spokesman of Taraba Police Command, SP Usman…

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a housewife and wounded her husband in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

Spokesman of Taraba Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed to Daily Trust in a telephone interview that the incident happened at Mile 6 area of Jalingo metropolis in the early hours of Sunday.

He said the gunmen entered the house of one Mr Balanko Alex Gamalia and shot him and his wife in an attempt to abduct them.

He disclosed that the wife of Mr Balanko died on the spot while Mr Balanko, who sustained injury, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jalingo.

How bandits chained, treated us like slaves – Victims

Slaves in our own country

He said two persons, including a woman, was abducted in the house.

Abdullahi added that police were on the trail of the kidnappers, appealing to members of the public to provide information to the police to enable them track down criminal elements in the society.

The high rate of crime in Taraba has been disturbing to residents.

Daily Trust had reported how some Taraba residents who were abducted last week paid N7 million before regaining freedom.

One of the victims narrated how their captors chained and treated them as slaves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...