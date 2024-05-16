✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Taraba commissioner urges Takum community to maintain peace

The Taraba State Commissioner of Information, Barrister Zainab Usman Jalingo, has called on the Takum community to prioritise lawfulness as a means to achieve the desired development.

She emphasised that the appointment and subsequent presentation of the staff of office to the new Chief of Takum, His Royal Highness Barrister Sopiya Ahmadu Gboshi, marked a significant milestone in Governor Kefas Agbu’s administration. In an interview, the commissioner said the appointment of the first-class chief signaled the conclusion of a 28-year chieftaincy dispute in Takum Local Government Area.

She expressed confidence in the leadership qualities of the new chief, describing him as a seasoned professional lawyer, well-equipped to govern the people under his domain.

 

