UK varsities move to consider NECO results for admission of Nigerians

The Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, said foreign universities like Lead University and Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom…

The Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, said foreign universities like Lead University and Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom have reached out to the council for information on its examinations.

He said these universities are considering admitting Nigerian students based on their NECO results, indicating a level of credibility and acceptance of NECO’s outcomes by international institutions.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja Wednesday, Prof. Wushishi said NECO has met the demands of Birmingham City University, and they are currently working on fulfilling the request from Lead University.

Regarding digitalisation and the potential migration to Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Prof. Wushishi acknowledged the complexity of NECO examinations, particularly with close to 1.5 million students taking exams in 76 different subjects and over 150 different papers annually for admissions into tertiary institutions.

This complexity, he said, poses challenges for an immediate shift to CBT, unlike other examination bodies like JAMB that primarily use multiple-choice formats.

