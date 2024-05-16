✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Lagos taskforce demolishes shanties, seizes 220 bikes

Officials from the Lagos State Taskforce embarked on a major cleanup operation in the Lekki area on Wednesday, demolishing hundreds of makeshift houses along the…

Officials from the Lagos State Taskforce embarked on a major cleanup operation in the Lekki area on Wednesday, demolishing hundreds of makeshift houses along the regional road.

Chairman of the task force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the operation was to address environmental degradation and curb the activities of miscreants and criminals who erect unauthorised structures in the area.

He said 220 commercial bikes, commonly known as okada, plying various routes including Victoria Island, Bourdillon, Falomo, Ikeja, Abeokuta Expressway, Ojodu Berger, and Fagba, were also impounded.

Describing the actions of the defiant okada operators as unacceptable, Jejeloye vowed to intensify traffic enforcement operations until they are completely removed from highways and restricted routes.

He warned, “Okada operators are advised to comply with regulations or face severe consequences. Our operations will become more rigorous, and passengers caught on bikes will be prosecuted according to the law.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories