Lagos taskforce demolishes shanties, seizes 220 bikes

Officials from the Lagos State Taskforce embarked on a major cleanup operation in the Lekki area on Wednesday, demolishing hundreds of makeshift houses along the regional road.

Chairman of the task force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the operation was to address environmental degradation and curb the activities of miscreants and criminals who erect unauthorised structures in the area.

He said 220 commercial bikes, commonly known as okada, plying various routes including Victoria Island, Bourdillon, Falomo, Ikeja, Abeokuta Expressway, Ojodu Berger, and Fagba, were also impounded.

Describing the actions of the defiant okada operators as unacceptable, Jejeloye vowed to intensify traffic enforcement operations until they are completely removed from highways and restricted routes.

He warned, “Okada operators are advised to comply with regulations or face severe consequences. Our operations will become more rigorous, and passengers caught on bikes will be prosecuted according to the law.”