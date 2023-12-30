Tanker fire destroys shops, mast in Kwara

A fire incident at Magaji Are quarters of Idi Ape community in Ilọrin East Local Government Area of Kwara State has destroyed shops, and a…

A fire incident at Magaji Are quarters of Idi Ape community in Ilọrin East Local Government Area of Kwara State has destroyed shops, and a football viewing centre.

The incident, which occurred around 11:00 am on Saturday, also burnt part of a telecom mast.

It was learnt that the fire started from a pumping machine syphoning diesel from the petrol tanker with registration number MUS 916 YF, containing 22,000 litres.

Although no life was lost, property worth millions of naira was said to have been burnt during the incident which warranted a reinforcement from the fire service.

The Public Relations Officer of the state fire service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

He told our correspondent that “the situation escalated as the tanker’s valve opened, causing diesel to gush out forcefully.”

“We have to call for additional support and another fire appliance quickly joined the effort. It was a major disaster averted, unfortunately, the tanker, some shops and a football viewing centre were completely burnt including a part of the telephone mast,” he added.