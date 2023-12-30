kannywood to make its first netflix debut

Kannywood movie, Mati a Zazzau is set to break the barrier by making it to the Netflix. The movie, produced by popular actress, Rahama Sadau…

Kannywood movie, Mati a Zazzau is set to break the barrier by making it to the Netflix.

The movie, produced by popular actress, Rahama Sadau is set to premier on 30th December in the popular streaming site.

Confirming the development, Rahama Sadau wrote on her verified social media handles: “Mati a Zazzau is coming to Netflix 30th December. The first movie out of Kannywood on Netflix.”

Daily Trust Saturday reports that ‘Mati A Zazzau, produced by Rahama Sadau and directed by Yaseen Auwal, will feature for the first time, Marvin record artist Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’Ja, in Kannywood.

The movie is also a sequel to another Kannywood hit, ‘Mati da Lado’ also by Rahama Sadau.

In the sequel, Mati arrived in Zazzau with no tangible reason to be there, but while there, he later discovered that his late father had lived and left wealth with his old friend there, and so he set out to recover the money through any possible means.