Sweden squeeze past South Africa in World Cup opener

Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute goal gave Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in their Women’s World Cup Group G match on Sunday.

Fridolina Rolfo had cancelled out Hildah Magaia’s opener.

From Sweden’s 11th corner of a game played out in pouring rain in the New Zealand capital, the lanky Ilestedt jumped highest and squeezed the ball home to save her team’s blushes.

Earlier, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross skewed off defender Lebohang Ramalepe and bounced into the net off Rolfo to hand the Swedes a lifeline in the 66th minute after South Africa’s Magaia had broken the deadlock two minutes after the break.

The result left the third-ranked Swedes top of Group G before Italy and Argentina play their opener in Auckland on Monday. (Reuters/NAN)

