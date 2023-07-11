Lagos: 42 lives, N14.62bn properties lost to fire in 6 months

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service yesterday released its mid-year report indicating that 42 people died in various fire incidents while over N14.62bn worth…

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service yesterday released its mid-year report indicating that 42 people died in various fire incidents while over N14.62bn worth of properties were lost.

Within the same period under review, the agency rescued a total of 177 victims while N87.72 bn worth of properties were saved.

The director of the agency, Adeseye Margaret Abimbola in her mid-year activity report revealed that the agency is the first and major responder to emergency/disaster in the state; the task which she noted it has remained committed to.

She declared that a total of 1,462 emergencies were recorded from the month of January to June, 2023. The distress calls included: Fire – 924, rescue – 92, salvage – 41, explosion – three, building collapse – 2 and false calls – 400.

