Kogi govt vows to deal with criminals

Kogi State government has restated its commitment not to submit its authority to criminals terrorising the state, assuring its citizens of a peaceful governorship poll on November 11.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja on Monday.

He said: “It is our responsibility to give confidence to our people that they are free from attacks while exercising their franchise.

“Intimidation, ethnic, religious profiling and other anti-social and unconstitutional acts will be met with stiff resistance.”

The state government therefore called on security agencies to “call the actors inciting violence for thorough investigation and be held to account for their claims.

“A person who attempts to evade lawful arrest and even attempts to kill security agents can no longer hold on to such rights,” he said, while defending the allegations of extra-judicial killings in the state.

