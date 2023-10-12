Suspected killers of hotelier withdrawn for poor performance – Kwara Poly

The Kwara State Polytechnic on Thursday said the alleged killers of the owner of Water View Guest House, Adeniyi Ọjọ; Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora…

The Kwara State Polytechnic on Thursday said the alleged killers of the owner of Water View Guest House, Adeniyi Ọjọ; Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa, were withdrawn from the institution for poor performance.

The two female suspects who were paraded by the police in Abuja on Wednesday had claimed they were students of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilọrin.

One of the ladies, Adama, told newsmen how they tied the deceased to the bed in the guise of having a sex romp but later gave him a drug, Refnol and suffocated him with a pillow when he wanted to shout.

But in a statement on Thursday, the polytechnic said, “Our database check showed that the two ladies had since been withdrawn from the school after their first years on account of poor academic performances.

“They have, therefore, ceased being students of our great institution. The polytechnic management states categorically that its students are good ambassadors of the institution, the state, and Nigeria at large, and will not be involved in shameful or criminal acts of any kind.”

Daily Trust gathered that on Thursday the deceased, 52, is the son of a very popular and wealthy socialite, Chief Emmanuel Ọjọ, who owns a fleet of expensive hotels in the state.

The late Adeniyi Ojo, it was further learnt, was an associate pastor in one of the Winners Chapel branches in Ilọrin. His first daughter also recently graduated as a medical doctor from the University of Ilọrin.

He was said to have preached to the congregation about four Sundays ago where he said he was initially against his father’s decision to relocate to Nigeria from one of the African countries.

