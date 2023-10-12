JUST IN: Court revokes bail of Jos ‘organ harvester’, orders remand  

A magistrate’s court in Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) has revoked the bail granted to Dr Noah Kekere, an alleged organ harvester. The development is…

The development is coming 24 hours after the suspect was granted bail.

Kekere, who had been disowned by the Nigerian Medical Association in the state, was accused of removing the kidneys of his two ex-patients during operations at his Murna Clinic and Maternity, located in Yanshanu community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspect was granted bail on Tuesday at a JMDB magistrate’s court presided by Joseph Chollom.

But the bail did not go down well with the victims, their families and the community where the Murna Clinic and Maternity is located – a situation that led the victims to petition the state government over the decision of the magistrate.

Both the police command and the state Ministry of Justice said they were not aware of the bail.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Joel Tahvan, had on Wednesday, accused the magistrate of complicity, explaining that the bail was granted without prosecution.

On Thursday, however, the Chief Magistrate Chollom revoked the bail after Kekere was re-arrested and brought to the court by the police.

At Thursday’s proceeding, the judge read that the court had revoked the bail already granted to Kekere and ordered his remand.

