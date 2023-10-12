Ifeanyi Ubah Dumps YPP For APC

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This was…

This was made known in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at plenary on Thursday.

Ubah noted in the letter that he dumped the YPP as a result irreconcilable differences in the party, but failed to give details on it.

The letter further explained that Ubah’s decision is in the interest of his constituents.

Ubah was the only member of the YPP in the Senate before his defection to the ruling party. He was first elected on his former party’s platform in n 2019.

