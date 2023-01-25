Suspected kidnappers of baby nabbed in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara State has arrested four suspects who attempted to kidnap a two-year-old baby at Anguwan Shado,…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara State has arrested four suspects who attempted to kidnap a two-year-old baby at Anguwan Shado, a suburb of Gusau.

Parading the suspects, the state’s Commandant of NSCDC, Muhammad Bello Muazu, said that the suspects, Muslim Sani (25), Abdulrazak Bashir (20), Tukur Bello (24) and Jafar Lawal (23), were arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping of a two-year-old baby, Hawau Masaud, whose 13-year-old elder sister, Umalkaidi Shahibilu, was carrying during an errand.

He said that one of the suspects who Umalkaidi described to be wearing a black clothes and who was later identified as Muslim Sani came and snatched Hawau from her and ran into an uncompleted building where the other three accomplices were waiting.

He further said Umalkaidi raised alarm which attracted residents who tracked the kidnapped baby to the uncompleted building where the four suspects were arrested.

The suspects, however, said that they were in the uncompleted building smoking Indian hemp and denied any knowledge of the crime.

However, preliminary investigation revealed that the four suspects were at the crime scene and two of them were identified by the elder sister and brother of the kidnapped baby as those who snatched and harboured her.

Muazu, therefore, said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation is concluded.