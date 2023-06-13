Suspected kidnapper slumps, dies trying to escape in Bauchi

A suspected kidnaper has slumped and died while trying to escape arrest in Azare, Bauchi State, Six of his gang members were however arrested. They…

A suspected kidnaper has slumped and died while trying to escape arrest in Azare, Bauchi State, Six of his gang members were however arrested.

They were caught at a checkpoint mounted by men of the 133 Special Forces Battalion based in Azare.

City & Crime learnt that the suspects were later handed over to the state police command.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed the arrest in a statement yesterday, said that preliminary investigation uncovered that the suspects kidnapped a 23-year-old student of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, residing at the Federal Low Cost, Azare, and whisked him away in a snatched Toyota Camry 2010 and were heading to Misau when the soldiers flagged them down following a distress call.

Wakil explained that on receipt of the distress call, the soldiers intercepted the stolen vehicle, alongside the suspects, and rescued the victim unhurt.

Wakil said one of the suspects, Damilola James, of Turum area of Bauchi, slumped while trying to escape before reaching the checkpoint and was taken to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare where he was certified dead.

He said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations, adding that items recovered from the suspects included eight mobile phones, Knives and charms.

