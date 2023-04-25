Suspected bike thief burnt to death in FCT

A suspected motorcycle thief was burnt to death in the early hours of Sunday by commercial motorcyclists at Dei-Dei area of the FCT. The incident…

The incident took place around Bakusa bridge in the community. The remains of the suspect were thrown on a refuse dump and set ablaze.

A witness, Ibrahim Aliyu, who put the incident time at some minutes after 12am, said the deceased, who was suspected to have boarded the motorcycle from Karmo town in the FCT, reportedly ordered the rider to stop on getting close to the bridge.

“He pretended that he wanted to vomit, only to stab the Okada man in his neck. But unlucky for him, he was traced by other motorcyclists while attempting to run with the bike and was immediately rounded up, killed and set ablaze,” Aliyu added.

The remains of the suspect were still at the scene, when our reporter visited on Sunday afternoon, while the motorcyclist was said to have been taken to hospital for treatment.