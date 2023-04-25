5 killed, 1 injured in Bauchi crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State has confirmed five people dead and one other seriously injured in a lone fatal crash that…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State has confirmed five people dead and one other seriously injured in a lone fatal crash that occurred on Monday at Tashan Durumi along the Bauchi-Jos Road.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said the accident involved an Astra Vectra commercial vehicle with registration No. 01 JJN-358PU with speed limit violation (SPV) as the probable cause of the crash.

He explained that five persons, made up of one male adult and four female adults, were killed, adding that the injured victim and the corpses were handed over to the officer in charge of Tashan Durumi police outpost, ASP Ahmed Usman.