Suspected bandits abduct APC chieftain

Suspected bandits have invaded Yakasai village in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted Alhaji Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, the APC organizing secretary in the state.

Recall that less than two weeks ago, another APC chieftain, Sabitu Ahmed, was also abducted at Garo ward of the same local government area.

The bandits who arrived the village around 9pm Friday night went straight to the residence of the APC chieftain and abducted him, while shooting sporadically in the air.

Family source said his younger brother has also been in captivity since last year.

Yakasai was a former council chairman, Soba LGA and former member representing Maigana constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, for confirmation was not successful as he did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his line.

