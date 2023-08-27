North to witness energy transition as marketers partner NNPCL, others

Northern Nigeria is set to witness energy transition and alternative energy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petroleum to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).…

Northern Nigeria is set to witness energy transition and alternative energy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petroleum to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

This followed the partnership between the Arewa Oil and Gas Marketers (AROGMA) with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and some foreign investors in the gas sector.

This was disclosed by the newly elected chairman of AROGMA, Bashir Ahmad Dan-Mallam, during a press conference in Kano.

According to Dan-Mallam, plans are underway by AROGMA to invite foreign companies to invest in domestic gas utilisation value chain in the region. He explained that AROGMA, with the active support of NNPCL, is set to invite companies from Qatar, Turkey, Germany and India for establishment of gas facilities in Nigeria.

He explained that AROGMA is already in contact with some foreign partners and it is also studying their various proposals for adoption.

The newly elected chairman also commended the effort of the management of NNPCL for their tireless and unflinching support and encouragement to the oil industry.

