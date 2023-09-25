Supreme Court Fire Didn’t Affect Election Petition Documents – Spokesman

Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, has said the fire incident that gutted part of the court’s building did…

Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, has said the fire incident that gutted part of the court’s building did not affect the presidential election petition tribunal.

Fire engulfed some sections of the apex court in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday.

Daily Trust reports that the incident was put under control by the police and firefighters.

Speaking with journalists, Akande said only one chamber of the Supreme Court was affected by the fire, which was subsequently doused.

Akande said, “What was destroyed in that chamber were books, stationery, and other computer gadgets. The books are replaceable because we have an e-library.

“We have the soft copy of the books and also the hard copy which can be procured and supplied to the chamber. So it has nothing to do with the Presidential Election Petition, as people are saying outside. Such issues as presidential election matters are not discussed in the chamber, inside the court.”

Meanwhile, the FCT Police said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

