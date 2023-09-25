Treat political office as service, not for money making – Afe Babalola

Founder of Afe Babalola University, in Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, has called for a new constitution that will mandate political office holders to…

Founder of Afe Babalola University, in Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, has called for a new constitution that will mandate political office holders to treat their office as rendering services to the people and not for making money.

He made the call in Ado-Ekiti at a reception organised to honour the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi.

Chief Babalola also called on the federal government to find a solution to the distressing and unhealthy heritage of N87 trillion debt owed by the country.

According to the legal giant, when a person inherits suffocating debt, he does not only loses his sleep, but he cannot plan for any capital investment.

ABUAD founder described the minister as “An uncommon man doing uncommon things and achieving uncommon results”.

In his response, the minister promised to uphold fairness, justice and the rule of law in the discharge of his duties to the nation.

