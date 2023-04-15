Supplementary Polls: Kano residents defy police’s movement restriction order

Many residents of Kano metropolis have flouted the restriction of movements announced by the state police command for the conduct of the supplementary elections in…

Many residents of Kano metropolis have flouted the restriction of movements announced by the state police command for the conduct of the supplementary elections in some parts of the state.

The police on Friday evening announced a total restriction of movements across the state from 12:00am to 5:00pm, adding that anybody arrested would be punished according to the law.

However, people in the state continued with their normal businesses with some major markets and shops opened in defiance of the police directive.

Daily Trust gathered that there was congestion and gridlock across the major streets of the state as the security personnel block some of the roads which forced the people to find alternative routes to their various markets.

In Sabongari market, although the market was locked, people stand outside insisting that it must be opened, with some shops located in the front side of the market already open.

In Singer Market which has no gates, marketers continue their normal activities amidst high patronage from people.

Speaking to Daily Trust, a resident, Jamilu Muhammad, said he saw no reason why people should be stopped from accessing their markets when elections are not taking place in their areas.

“People cannot just stay at home idle while ther is nothing taking place in their areas. Like me, there was no cancellation of elections in my local government and I don’t have business with the election today, so I have to come out and look for money,” he said.

Another resident, Abdulmalik Dayyab, said it is unfair for the police to restrict movement while the election is taking place in few places in the state metropolis, adding that they announced the restriction late.

“Some people are not even aware of the restriction. They announced it yesterday evening. And I don’t think it is fair to close the whole Kano, the election is taking place in less 30 per cent of Kano. People are after what they will eat and as you can see it is fasting period and close to Sallah festivity. People cannot stay at home,” he said.

However, the police said the restriction of movement is to ensure peaceful supplementary elections in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the supplementary elections are taking place in 206 polling units in Kano, Fagge, Tudun Wada / Doguwa House of Representatives and the 14 House of Assembly seats for Ajingi, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa, Gwarzo, Gezawa, Makoda, Takai, Ungogo, Warawa, Gabasawa, Tudun Wada, Gaya, Wudil and Garko.