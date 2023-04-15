Supplementary polls: INEC distributes materials in Adamawa, Kebbi, others

Police, INEC assure readiness for exercise

Eschew violence, Tinubu urges Nigerians

Saawua Terzungwe (Abuja), Kabiru R. Anwar (Yola), Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi), Abubakar Auwal (Sokoto) & Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu, (Kano)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday distributed sensitive materials in Adamawa, Kebbi and others states where supplementary elections are holding today.

This is as the electoral umpire and the Nigerian Police Force have assured of their readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

The INEC had announced that it would hold supplementary polls in Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and other states where the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections, as well as areas where some National Assembly seats were declared inconclusive.

Police DIG, commissioner deployed to Adamawa

In Adamawa State, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Ali Aji Janga, has been deployed to supervise security for the supplementary elections scheduled for today.

Daily Trust Saturday observed unusual presence of combat-ready policemen at strategic points in Yola, the state capital, especially around the INEC office.

A press release by the police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, noted that the commissioner of police in the state, Muhammed Barde, who had just assumed duty as election commissioner, received the DIG and other senior officers who arrived the state.

Meanwhile, the INEC in Adamawa has distributed sensitive materials for the conduct of governorship and state assembly supplementary elections.

Addressing journalists during the distribution on Friday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari said the elections would be conducted in 69 poling units.

We’ll conclude Kebbi supplementary election today – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission yesterday said it was ready to conclude the supplementary election taking place in Kebbi State today.

Speaking to journalists during the distribution of sensitive materials, INEC national head of publicity and voters education, Festus Okoye said, “We are not going to have another supplementary election in Kebbi State again. We assure that by tomorrow (today), the people of Kebbi State will know their governor.”

He said Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines had been reconfigured for the elections and there would not be problems in terms of accreditation and authentication.

INEC provides list of polling units for Sokoto rerun

The INEC has finally released the names of polling units where the supplementary election would take place in Sokoto State.

For federal constituencies, the election would take place in 468 polling units across 133 registration areas, with the total number of registered voters standing at 276,684.

Police assure of peaceful election in Kano, vow to prosecute offenders

The Kano State Police command, yesterday assured of its readiness to provide adequate security in today’s supplementary election holding in some parts of the state.

The commissioner of police posted to the state to cover the election, CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel, gave the assurance yesterday while addressing officers at the command’s headquarters.

Eschew violence during polls, Tinubu urges Nigerians

The president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner, during and after today’s supplementary elections.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Tinubu also appealed to INEC to conduct free, fair and credible polls.

The former governor of Lagos State said, “This supplementary election is as important as the first set of elections, the presidential and National Assembly polls held on February 25 and the governorship and state houses of assembly elections organised on March 18.

“As the last leg of the 2023 general elections, we must ensure that the electoral processes are brought to a final and peaceful conclusion. I urge all Nigerians in areas where the additional polls will take place to eschew violence and conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“We should desist from acts prejudicial to the conduct of orderly polls or that will threaten the very existence of the country. It is only when there is a country that aspirants to political offices can have seats to contest for and the electorates have people seeking their votes.