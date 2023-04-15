Heavy security presence at polling units as supplementary poll holds in Kebbi

From Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi There is heavy presence of security operatives at polling units where supplementary election is taking place today in Birnin Kebbi…

There is heavy presence of security operatives at polling units where supplementary election is taking place today in Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Kebbi State.

Security operatives including military officers, men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are in strategic areas of the polling units.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the Kebbi governorship election inconclusive over massive cancellation and overvoting in 20 out of the 21 local government areas of the state.

The returning officer, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, said the total registered voters for the elections stood at 2,032041 out of which the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 388,258 while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 342,980, leaving a difference of 45,278.

He said, “While the collation was on, we took records of where cancellations were made in 20 out of the 21 local government areas of the state, totaling 91,829.”

Our correspondent visited some polling units where the supplementary election is being held today, including at polling unit 015, upper sharia court in Ambursa, polling unit 021 ,Kardi Service Centre, polling unit 005, Government Day Secondary School, Kalgo, polling unit 009, Wuro Gauri and Badariya Gari, Hirishi Gari, all in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.

The security personnel were firmly stationed at various positions at the polling units while voting goes on.

Our reporter also observed that there is heavy army patrol of the areas. Soldiers are seeing in armoured vehicle and military vans.