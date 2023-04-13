Supplementary polls: INEC urged to improve performance

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to improve its performance in this Saturday’s supplementary elections. The commission is to conduct supplementary…

The commission is to conduct supplementary polls in Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and others following its declaration that the March 18 elections were inconclusive in those states.

Addressing newsmen during their rally yesterday in Abuja, Nigerians under the aegis of ‘The Natives’ led by their Supreme Leader, Olalekan Smart Edwards said INEC should ensure a free, fair and credible process.

He said, “We call on INEC to conduct and conclude the remaining supplementary elections without fear or favour in our joint bid to collectively move the nation forward progressively.”

He also called on the top echelon of the APC, senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect to ensure that federal character is reflected in the choice or election of principal officers of the National Assembly.

He said with two Muslim as president and vice president, there was the need to make a Christian Senate President for balance of power, saying democracy must prevail.