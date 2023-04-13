Atiku’s petition vague, meaningless, APC tells tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal to dismiss the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal to dismiss the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for being vague and meaningless.

The APC preliminary objection filed by their lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) also challenged the jurisdiction of the tribunal to adjudicate on the petition.

Atiku Abubakar had on March 21 contended that the election was marred by irregularities, non-compliance with the use of BVAS to accredit and upload results from the polling units, and violence which led to the manipulation of his scores in many states.

He had contended that the APC failed to secure 25 per cent of the total votes cast in the FCT “as mandatorily required” in Section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution of Nigeria.

But APC said the election of Tinubu was valid and was conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and “there were no such corrupt practices as alleged by the petitioners to render same invalid.”