Super Eagles target victory against Mancini’s Saudi Arabia

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia’s who are coached by the legendary Roberto Mancini will square…

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia’s who are coached by the legendary Roberto Mancini will square off this evening in an international friendly match in the Portuguese city of Portimao.

The only previous meeting between the two countries took place in Europe and was also a friendly game which ended 0-0 at Wattens, Austria, 13 years ago.

That scoreless encounter was as part of the Super Eagles’ final preparations for the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa. The Saudis did not qualify for that tournament.

In the same vein, the clash between the African and Asian giants is part of Super Eagles preparations for next year’s AFCON in Cote d ‘Ivoire.

For today’s encounter, Jose Peseiro, who coached Saudi Arabia that evening in Austria but is now in charge of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, will have exciting talents like Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jordan Torunarigha, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Terem Moffi, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar and of course FIFA Ballon d’Or Dozen-Shortlist member, Victor Osimhen, at his disposal.

Peseiro will definitely miss the services of the in-form Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who unfortunately is sidelined due to injury.

However, this presents an exciting opportunity for either Victor Boniface to step up and showcase his skills or for Nigerians to witness the true potential of the highly regarded France-based Terem Moffi.

Moffi had previously featured in Peseiro’s squad during the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador in the USA last year, where he made a significant impact by finding the back of the net.

He continued his impressive form by scoring in the AFCON 2023 qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe, helping the Eagles secure a record-breaking victory in Agadir, Morocco.

With the recall of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, the rivalry between him and Francis Uzoho for Nigeria’s number one jersey resumes, and both goal-tenders know that only the best will keep the gloves in next month’s World Cup qualifiers and at the AFCON early next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...