FG urged to incorporate ethics, anti-corruption studies into university curriculum

The federal government has been urged to introduce ethics and anti-corruption education as a compulsory multi-disciplinary course of study in Nigerian tertiary institutions to promote sustainable mainstreaming of national laws, policies and values.

The Coalition for Ethics and Anti-Corruption Education (CCEAE) made the call in a memorandum submitted to the National Committee for Developing a Roadmap for the Education Sector in Nigeria in Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman had constituted a seven-member committee to drive education roadmap in the country.

The coalition is comprised of Network of University Legal Aid Institutions (NULAI) Nigeria, Center for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), Africa Network for Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWA-N) and Global Rights.

Mrs Odinakaonye Lagi, Programme Director of NULAI, which leads the coalition, said the proposed curriculum was to cultivate a culture of ethics, transparency, and accountability among Nigerians.

