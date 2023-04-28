Sultan urges FG to subsidise treatment for kidney diseases

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has appealed to governments to subsidise the cost of kidney disease treatment as cases rise to 20 million.…

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has appealed to governments to subsidise the cost of kidney disease treatment as cases rise to 20 million.

He also tasked the Nigerian Association of Nephrology to find a solution to the rising cases of the disease.

Speaking while receiving the president of the association, Professor Adanze Asinobi, who led other members of the association to the palace Thursday, the monarch said the majority of the people suffering from the disease were from poor families.

14 died, 5 injured in Bauchi crash — FRSC

Malami to reps: Allegation of $2.4bn oil revenue loss baseless

Earlier, Asinobi stated that there were 20 million Nigerians suffering from kidney diseases.

She noted that Nigeria had adequate medical professionals to handle the cases only for a low level of awareness among Nigerians due to inadequate healthcare facilities in most rural communities and some urban centres.

The association also conferred on the Sultan, the Fellowship of the National Association of Nephrology as well as making him the patron.