14 died, 5 injured in Bauchi crash — FRSC

No fewer than 14 persons lost their lives in a motor accident which occurred Thursday at about 12:17pm at Zangoro village along Bauchi-Darazo Road.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report in Bauchi, said five other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said the accident involved one Golf 3 Wagon car with registration number AJ507GWA and one private Chevrolet car.

The commander attributed the crash to speed violation, adding that personnel of the corps cleared the scene of the accident as well as recovered N73,000, seven phones, one power bank and four small handbags.

Abdullahi said the corpses of the deceased and the injured had been referred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention and identification.

He advised motorists to respect traffic rules and regulations while plying the road.(NAN)