Sultan, Emir Bayero’s in-law buried in Kano

Malam Imam Galadanci, the in-law to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, was buried in Kano on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reported that Galadanci’s corpse was brought from London on Tuesday.

His funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Shehu Ahmad Said Galadanci at the Kano Emir’s Palace among other important dignitaries.

Speaking shortly after the prayer, Dr Gwani Farouk described the late Imam as a good man who lived an accomplished life.

“It’s very painful to me because he is the one that employed me to teach Hausa in the school. Many of the people you see here were his students.

“He was a very honest person, patient, very enterprising and had a good relationship with almost every lecturer. He was our mentor and a great loss to not only Kano but Nigeria at large.”

Also speaking, the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idris said “This is a great loss not only to us from Kano but to the entire nation. We have lost a father, a scholar and a role model to all of us because he lived a very important life worthy of emulation by all that we all cherished to live.

“We really have to mourn this great loss. We will miss him because of the wisdom and humility that he emits and we all learnt from that.”

Important dignitaries who attended the funeral rites were the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, that of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, among others.

