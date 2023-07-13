NSSEC to introduce vocational skills for secondary students

National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has commenced the development of National Minimum Standard Document, which includes introduction of vocational skills for senior secondary students…

Executive Secretary of NSSEC, Dr Iyela Ajayi disclosed this Wednesday in Bauchi during a critical workshop on Zero Draft of the Minimum Standard Document for Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria.

