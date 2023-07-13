Forcing C/River communities to Cameroon, violation of right to self-determination – Obono-Obla

A former Personal Assistant (PA) on Prosecution to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, has said that it is a violation of the international law…

A former Personal Assistant (PA) on Prosecution to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, has said that it is a violation of the international law principle of the right to self-determination to force the people of Danare and Biajua communities in Boki LGA of Cross River State of Nigeria to be part of the Republic of Cameroon without their consent under the cloak of a judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He urged the National Assembly to take advantage of renewed claims by Cameroon to Danare and Biajua communities and carry out an oversight of the Green Tree Agreement (GTA) which provisions earlier ceded another part of the state, Bakassi Peninsula, to Cameroon.

Daily Trust reports that there has been renewed agitations following the non-sighting of certain pillars that determine boundaries between Nigeria and Cameroon, the two communities belong to Cameroon by virtue of the ICJ judgment which ceded Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon in 2002.

Obono-Obla issued a statement commending the courage of the House of Representatives Member representing Boki/Ikom, Victor Abang, who raised the vexed matter on the floor of the Green Chamber calling on Nigeria to reject such moves.

