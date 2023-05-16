Sudan crisis and threat to Africa’s stability

The power tussle in Sudan has transformed from tension to a full, bloody conflict leading to the killing and displacement of many people. Politics, security,…

The power tussle in Sudan has transformed from tension to a full, bloody conflict leading to the killing and displacement of many people.

Politics, security, and relations between African countries are crucial for economic development, regional integration, conflict resolution, political stability, and security. African leaders are expected to work together to promote these factors to ensure a brighter future for the continent.

The ongoing crisis in Sudan has had significant consequences on African politics and security, and some of these consequences include:

– Destabilization of the region: The current crisis in Sudan has led to the displacement of millions of people, creating a humanitarian crisis that has spilt over into neighbouring countries. This has led to the destabilisation of the region and an increase in cross-border conflicts.

– Increase in terrorism: The crisis has enabled terrorist groups to take advantage of the chaos and instability to establish themselves in the region and if care isn’t taken, it will lead to an increase in terrorist attacks and recruitment, which will be a threat to the security of the entire continent.

– Refugee crisis: The crisis has also resulted in a large number of refugees fleeing to neighbouring countries like Egypt and Chad, putting a strain on their resources, and creating tensions with host communities and this will lead to political and social instability in these countries and the continent as a whole.

– Impact on peacekeeping efforts: Sudan has been a major contributor to peacekeeping efforts in Africa. However, the Darfur crisis and the recent one have made it difficult for Sudanese troops to participate in these efforts, which has a negative impact on the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions in the region.

– Political instability: The conflict has also had political consequences, with the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 leading to a period of political instability.

This has had an impact on the country’s relations with other African nations and its ability to participate in regional organisations and initiatives, which one way or the other may have significant consequences on African politics and security, and it is important for African leaders to work together to find a lasting solution to the crisis bedevilling some countries in Africa otherwise it will affect the continent as a whole.

May Africa and Africans succeed.

Comrade Abubakar El-Biddeen wrote via biddinabubakar00@gmail.com