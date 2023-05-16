3 boys, 2 girls arrested for cultism in Kwara

The police in Kwara State have arrested three boys, Aluku Ridwan, Kabiru Fatai and Saadu Alubu; and two girls, Aminah Muhammed and Zainab Lawal, for…

The police in Kwara State have arrested three boys, Aluku Ridwan, Kabiru Fatai and Saadu Alubu; and two girls, Aminah Muhammed and Zainab Lawal, for their alleged involvement in cult activities and theft.

The spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the suspects were arrested on April 26, at a black spot in the Gambari/Oja Gboro area.

He said, “Following intelligence, our men stormed a criminal hideout around the Kokewu-Kobere area, Oja Gboro, and arrested the five suspects.

“Incriminating items such as dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, some quantity of hard drugs called ice and weapons were recovered from them.”

He further said that the suspects were members of a secret cult that had been terrorising citizens of the area and dispossessing them of valuable property.