Land encroachment threat to Unijos – VC

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Jos (Unijos), Professor Tanko Ishaya, has decried the level of insecurity around the university’s environment, as well as land encroachment by neighbouring communities.

Prof Ishaya said the developments were alarming, hence that a lot needed to be done by both the federal and state governments to tackle them before they got out of hand.

The VC, who disclosed this on Saturday during the 33th/34th convocation of the university, said, “The university is often faced with lots of challenges, especially during crises. It is always difficult for staff and students during a crisis. Land encroachment is another big problem that is bedevilling the university. Over the years, people have been encroaching the university land. It is a great threat to the university community. We know that the security agencies are doing their best, but we are still calling on both the federal and state governments to come to our aid.”