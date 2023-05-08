✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sudan: ACF commends FG, others for evacuating stranded Nigerians

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the federal government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Diaspora organisation for bringing back youths and others caught up in the Sudan crisis.

The ACF Chairman, Audu Ogbeh in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, appreciated their efforts and commended them for their commitment to national service.

 

