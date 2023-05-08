Sudan: ACF commends FG, others for evacuating stranded Nigerians

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the federal government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Diaspora organisation for bringing back youths and others caught up in the Sudan crisis.
The ACF Chairman, Audu Ogbeh in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, appreciated their efforts and commended them for their commitment to national service.