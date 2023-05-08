3 robbers arrested after attack, killing in Ogun computer village

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three members of a robbery syndicate who allegedly invaded a mobile phone market in Abeokuta…

The police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects: Ajayi Kayode, Habeeb Idowu and Temitayo Oresanya, said they were arrested following information received at the Kemta Division that the suspects had been hibernating at the Abule Ake area of Kemta for some time.

He said following the hint, the DPO of Kemta, Adeniyi Adekunle, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspects were apprehended.

He further said, “Two among the suspects have confessed their participation in the robbery incident, while the third one, Temitayo Oresanya, though affirmed to be a member of the same cult group with them, claimed that he didn’t participate in the robbery.

“He stated further that Ajayi Kayode and Habeeb Idowu came to his house at Abule Ake to hide from the police after their robbery escapade.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji, commended members of the public for their cooperation by giving useful information to the police, just as he ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).